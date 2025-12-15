Pat Surtain: We’re not a finished product and that’s the scary part

The Broncos were in need of a momentum-changing play in the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Packers and they turned to the 2024 defensive player of the year to provide it.

Cornerback Pat Surtain ran stride for stride with wide receiver Christian Watson down the field and beat Watson to Jordan Love’s deep pass for a critical interception. The Broncos were down nine points at the time, but drove for the first of three touchdowns they’d score to beat the Packers 34-26.

It was the 11th win in a row for a team that is in position to have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and Surtain said that the win showed what the Broncos are capable of doing once they get to the postseason.

“It means a lot,” Surtain said. “We just kept talking about it the whole week, how big of a game this was. We always say, man, we’re going to play in bigger and bigger games down the road, down the stretch. We’re not a finished product at all, we’ve still got a lot more work to do. And that’s the scary part about it. I just feel like we got a lot more work to do and just correct some things, but, man, this team is going places and I can feel that.”

The Broncos will get another test next Sunday when the 10-4 Jaguars come to Denver to provide Surtain and company another chance to show just how far they can go this season.