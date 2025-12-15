 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell loved J.J. McCarthy’s touchdown run, but not his premature celebration

  
Published December 15, 2025 07:11 AM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s good Sunday night in Dallas included a memorable one-yard rushing touchdown.

McCarthy faked a handoff in the second quarter and then rolled to his left to find nothing but open field in front of him for as easy a score as any player could hope to have. McCarthy had so much space that he began celebrating on his way into the end zone with his version of the “Griddy” dance that teammate Justin Jefferson has made famous.

After the 34-26 win was in the books, head coach Kevin O’Connell praised the play — “I knew the play and I knew what was happening, and the action was so good I even had to take a double take right there” — but said he “would not classify as special” the way McCarthy finished the play. The quarterback acknowledged that he knew the premature celebration would rankle his coach.

“I did it in practice, and I was told not to do it,” McCarthy said. “So, just me being who I am, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m more enticed to do it.’ But if it’s that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what -- and be coachable and do what my coach says. So yeah, I’ll definitely get a minus for that one.”

The win was the second in a row for the Vikings, but they were eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff. That makes McCarthy’s development even more of a focus in the final three weeks and the Vikings will prefer more reasons to celebrate even if they don’t love exactly how it unfolds.