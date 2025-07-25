A fight over guarantees will happen between Raiders and Christian Wilkins

As expected, the Raiders have announced that they’re releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, only one year into a four-year, $110 million deal.

As expected, the Raiders will try to avoid remaining guarantees.

As expected, Wilkins has already filed a grievance fighting the move.

Per multiple reports, the Raiders have voided $35.25 million in remaining guarantees. Wilkins will challenge the move via a grievance.

Rumors already are flying as to what happened to justify the voiding of the guarantees. It could be related to his foot rehab. It could be a conduct-detrimental move, like the Ravens did with safety Earl Thomas in an effort to avoid his guarantees. Or it could, in theory, be both.

Regardless, the relationship is ending in a very bad way. And there will be a struggle over whether they owe him the rest of his guarantees.

Wilkins will become a free agent, once he’s released. Whether he lands with another team is to be determined.