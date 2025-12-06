Packers activate Jayden Reed

The Packers will have wide receiver Jayden Reed available for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Reed went on injured reserve after he broke his collarbone in Week 2 and the Packers announced that he has been activated on Saturday. Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s season-opening win over the Lions, and he had 119 catches for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

The Packers also announced that they have claimed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off of waivers from the Seahawks. He had three tackles in five games for Seattle.

Wide receiver Malik Heath was waived to round out Saturday’s roster moves in Green Bay.