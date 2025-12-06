Report: Nick Sirianni more involved in Eagles offensive preparations this week

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has said several times in recent weeks that he would not make a change involving who calls the team’s offensive plays, but he has reportedly tweaked some of the team’s offensive operations ahead of Monday’s game against the Chargers.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Sirianni has been more involved in the offensive preparations this week. Sirianni has reportedly been more vocal in offensive meetings and has taken a larger role at the start of those meetings before giving offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo the podium.

After the Black Friday loss to the Bears, Sirianni said the team would evaluate everything about the offense and hinted at changes during a press conference earlier this week without offering any details.

“I always want to answer your guys’ question as much as I can,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously, we’re evaluating everything. You don’t have as much time as you have in a normal bye week, but it’s a mini-bye and so everything was being evaluated. We will think about some different things that we want to do all over the place: scheme, everything. I don’t think it benefits us for me to share in particular what that is. Just know this: We want to get this thing fixed more than anybody. We live it, breathe it, and [are] involved in it every waking second of our lives. That’s what we’re working on right now.”

Monday night will bring a chance to see if any of the changes behind the scenes lead to the kind of on-field changes that the team needs to inspire confidence about their long-term outlook this season.