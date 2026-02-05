Fred Warner on new DC Raheem Morris: Have to welcome changes or get left behind

49ers linebacker Fred Warner tried to make it back from his Week 6 ankle injury before the end of the 49ers’ season, but ran out of time when the team lost to the Seahawks in the divisional round.

Warner’s next snaps will come with a new face calling the defense for the Niners. Robert Saleh’s one-year return to the team helped him land the head coaching job in Tennessee and the 49ers have replaced him with former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

During an appearance on PFT Live from the Super Bowl media center on Thursday, Warner said he’s heard Morris has an “infectious energy” and called it “exactly what we need” as they try to return to “dominance” on the defensive side of the ball. Warner said he’s also ready to embrace any tweaks that Morris might have in mind.

“We’ve run the same scheme for so long,” Warner said. “It’s always been four down lineman, cover-3 base defense. The league evolves and you have to evolve as a defense or else you’re just gonna get left behind. You do have to welcome those different changes.”

Health was a major impediment for the defense in 2025, so any changes Morris decides to implement will have a better chance of succeeding if the 49ers are able to have players like Warner and Nick Bosa in the lineup for most or all of the season.