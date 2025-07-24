Browns still gathering information on Quinshon Judkins before taking next steps

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is one of two unsigned 2025 draft picks and General Manager Andrew Berry didn’t offer any hints about when that might change on Thursday.

Judkins was arrested on July 12 in Florida on a domestic violence charges and Berry said the team is still working to get information about the incident. He said it is “too early to make any type of determination” about signing Judkins or anything else.

“In terms of Quinshon specifically, we’re still gathering information,” Berry said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Sometimes that process occurs quickly. Sometimes the information comes a little bit more slowly, but we’re still in really, probably the information gathering stage with him. That, and given the fact that he’s still in an active legal situation, there’s not much that I can comment specifically on his case at this point. But as we get to the point where we have enough information to determine the next steps, we will certainly do so.”

Judkins is subject to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy even though he hasn’t signed his contract yet. He could be put on paid leave once he signs and that’s likely one of the considerations that the Browns are weighing when it comes to their next moves.