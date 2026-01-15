Will Campbell: I can’t worry about last week, have to move on and keep playing

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell did not have the cleanest playoff debut.

Campbell allowed several pressures during New England’s win over the Chargers, including one that Odafe Oweh turned into a strip-sack of quarterback Drake Maye. That sparked some online criticism of his play, but Campbell said he’s not interested in what anybody else has to say because he holds himself to “the highest expectation of anybody.”

Campbell also said that he’s not spending any time lamenting mistakes from last week as he prepares to face Texans edge rushers Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter this Sunday.

“It’s my job. It’s what they pay me to do.” Campbell said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “I can look at it and be like, ‘Yeah, I wish I had two plays back last week,’ but that’s wasting energy towards this week. Somebody told me that and it’s very true. I can’t be worrying about last week, because quite frankly, the second after it happened, it doesn’t mean [expletive] anymore. There’s not anything I can do about it, the people in the stands can do about it, you just have to move on and keep playing. You let can’t one play turn into 10.”

The Patriots didn’t move out to a two-score lead over the Chargers until the fourth quarter of their 16-3 win over the Chargers. The Texans had a similar experience against the Steelers before their defense broke the game open and the Patriots’ ability to protect Maye will be vital to their chances of prevailing again this time around.