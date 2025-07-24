Raiders will release defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

The Raiders are moving on from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders will be releasing Wilkins. The move comes only one year after he signed a four-year, $110 million deal. That contract fully-guaranteed $57.5 million at signing, with another $27.25 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2025.

Wilkins has been dealing with a serious foot injury. He appeared in only five games last season.

The move will create a cap charge of $17.925 million in 2025, with another $55.025 million hitting the cap in 2026.

That said, there’s already talk that the team believes Wilkins didn’t comply with his rehab plan. That could potentially avoid $8 million in 2025 salary, and another $25.25 million in 2026 salary. Obviously, however, there would be a legal fight over whether any effort to void his guarantees is justified.

Wilkins becomes a free agent. If he’s healthy, he’ll have a market for his services. The key question is whether he’s healthy — and if

not when that will happen.