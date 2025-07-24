 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders will release defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

  
Published July 24, 2025 07:58 PM

The Raiders are moving on from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders will be releasing Wilkins. The move comes only one year after he signed a four-year, $110 million deal. That contract fully-guaranteed $57.5 million at signing, with another $27.25 million becoming fully guaranteed in March 2025.

Wilkins has been dealing with a serious foot injury. He appeared in only five games last season.

The move will create a cap charge of $17.925 million in 2025, with another $55.025 million hitting the cap in 2026.

That said, there’s already talk that the team believes Wilkins didn’t comply with his rehab plan. That could potentially avoid $8 million in 2025 salary, and another $25.25 million in 2026 salary. Obviously, however, there would be a legal fight over whether any effort to void his guarantees is justified.

Wilkins becomes a free agent. If he’s healthy, he’ll have a market for his services. The key question is whether he’s healthy — and if

not when that will happen.