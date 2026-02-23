 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Former Purdue, Vikings WR Moore dies at 25

February 23, 2026 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Rondale Moore's death and discuss the ongoing conversation on protecting NFL players' mental health.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
02:58
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
03:40
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
07:42
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriii_260223.jpg
10:56
SEA, NYJ must be ‘tactical’ with Walker, Hall
nbc_pft_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
03:15
What Williams’ deal tells us about RB market
nbc_pft_contractmotivation_260223.jpg
05:38
How NIL era has reshaped NFL Combine landscape
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260223.jpg
10:01
Report: QB Simpson plans to throw at NFL Combine
nbc_pft_usahockey_260223.jpg
09:35
Comparing NFL, NHL’s ‘international dynamics’
nbc_pft_scoutingcombine_260223.jpg
12:57
Combine is no longer NFL offseason’s ‘crown jewel’
nbc_pft_mailbag_260220.jpg
16:59
PFT PM Mailbag: Will Cards rise from NFC basement?
nbc_pft_tvrights_260220.jpg
04:10
NFL TV rights fees could double in near future
nbc_pft_nflpadirector_260220.jpg
06:18
NFLPA closing in on hiring new executive director
nbc_pft_tanking_260220.jpg
07:01
NBA’s approach doesn’t ‘eliminate’ tanking
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260220.jpg
08:41
NFL Sunday Ticket case returns to court in March
nbc_nba_enjoy_bearsmoving_260219.jpg
05:00
Bears potentially playing in Indiana ‘deflating’
nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
10:57
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
11:42
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
07:23
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson
nbc_pft_rasheerice_260219.jpg
07:26
Rice accused of domestic violence in new lawsuit
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_260219.jpg
04:38
Factors impacting Daniels’ status for Saudi Arabia
nbc_pft_stevetischnfl_260218.jpg
11:07
Florio: Tisch’s emails justify an investigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_260218.jpg
03:35
Florio: Johnson ‘common thread’ behind Jets issues
nbc_pft_tuacapcharge_260218.jpg
05:36
Will the Dolphins accept Tua’s $99M cap hit?
nbc_pft_49ersmexico_260218.jpg
02:59
49ers to play in Mexico City, Melbourne in 2026
nbc_pft_markcubantanking_260218.jpg
11:59
Unpacking Cuban’s comments on tanking in sports
nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
08:38
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
03:19
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
05:14
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future
nflpa.jpg
02:54
Florio: NFLPA’s report cards ‘coming soon’
kenneth_walker.jpg
06:37
Seahawks issue ‘unmistakable message’ to Walker

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
59
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardcomp_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pritchard puts on show against Lakers
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
46
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory
nbc_nba_boslal_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics make quick work of Lakers
nbc_nba_lamelocomp_260222.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Ball lights up Wizards beyond the arc
nbc_nba_rileyceremony_260222.jpg
08:46
Lakers honor Riley with statue, halftime ceremony
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_nas_atlantahl_260222.jpg
14:51
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway
nbc_nba_tatumfeature_260222.jpg
03:05
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 1
nbc_nba_lakersopening_260222.jpg
03:33
Do Lakers have tools to make deep playoff run?
nbc_nba_jokiccomp_260222.jpg
01:54
HLs: Jokic puts up monster triple-double vs. GSW
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_jpwgyokeresintv_260222.jpg
04:08
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_cp_wovv2_260222.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27