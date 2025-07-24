Watch Now
White House question to Harbaugh was 'fair to ask'
After Ravens head coach John Harbaugh received a question about his visit with President Donald Trump at the White House, Mike Florio shares why the reporter was justified in asking the question.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
Mike Florio unpacks the mailbag to explore J.J. McCarthy's long-term outlook with the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers' ownership structure, the future of player extensions, and much more.
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
White House question to Harbaugh was 'fair to ask'
After Ravens head coach John Harbaugh received a question about his visit with President Donald Trump at the White House, Mike Florio shares why the reporter was justified in asking the question.
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
Mike Florio shares why the NFL Players Association should consider hiring outgoing Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy as its new interim executive director.
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
Mike Florio explains how the NFL Management Council operates and why it gets involved with during team-player contract disputes.
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
Commanders' D.C. stadium 'moving closer' to deal
Mike Florio checks in on the latest updates around the Washington Commanders' new stadium, with the implication that a deal will get done after calls from President Trump for a name change.
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
Mike Florio reacts to New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields being carted off during a training camp practice, discussing the "unfortunate" reality of NFL injuries.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions surrounding where agents fall in the relationship between the NFL and union, if flag football could phase out the league, and favorite football movie.
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
Mike Florio wonders if the NFLPA can turn things around following JC Tretter's and Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignations from the players union.
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
Unpacking Tagovailoa's comments about Hill
Mike Florio unpacks Tua Tagovailoa's recent comments regarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his relationship with the rest of the locker room after his negative comments at the end of last season.