Report: Bill Belichick had P.R. expert Brandon Faber present at NYU book event

Last weekend, PFT reported that North Carolina coach, and former long-time Patriots coach, Bill Belichick has been talking to former Bears P.R. chief Brandon Faber regarding a role with UNC and/or Belichick directly. Two days later, Faber was apparently working directly for Belichick.

The New York Post reports that Faber was present with Belichick for his most recent public event in connection with the promotion of his new book, on Tuesday at NYU.

As we understand it, Belichick has been talking to Faber for a while, with the conversation predating the not-great CBS interview that made Belichick’s personal/professional relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson a mainstream news story.

Per the Post, Hudson was present in New York and planned to attend the NYU event. However, she ultimately did not.

As someone recently pointed out to PFT, Faber also can be seen at times in the video from the North Carolina final spring practice that went viral due to Hudson’s prominent role in entering and exiting the field and speaking directly to Belichick. Faber is the person in the left foreground, wearing glasses.

It remains to be seen whether Faber will become an official employee of the UNC program.

The entire Belichick/Hudson story, which had quieted down considerably, returned to the front burner on Friday, after Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Media reported that she has been banned from the UNC football facility. North Carolina issued a statement disputing that she has been banned. A careful reading of the statement, however, makes multiple key points regarding the fact that she has never been employed by North Carolina, and that she will not be working for North Carolina in the future.

Previously, she had been directly involved with the program. She had communicated with UNC media employees with advice on how to properly frame defensive coordinator Steve Belichick’s role in order to minimize claims of nepotism, and with concerns about comments critical of Belichick that had been posted on UNC-operated websites.

Hudson also was personally involved in negotiations with NFL Films regarding the plan to feature UNC football in offseason Hard Knocks. She reportedly played an “instrumental role” in derailing the project.