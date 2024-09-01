Report: Ricky Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt

More details are emerging regarding Saturday’s shooting of 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Per Sean Cunningham of Fox40, Pearsall was shot through the chest.

It happened during a robbery attempt. The suspect tried to steal Pearsall’s Rolex as he was making his way to an autograph signing.

According to the report, Pearsall and the suspect struggled for the gun. Both were shot. Both are in stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital.