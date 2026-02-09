Seahawks defenders feel they showed they’re the “best in the world”

The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL during the regular season, so their defensive prowess was no secret to anyone that was paying attention all year.

Anyone that wasn’t got a good luck at just how good they were during their 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX. The unit produced six sacks and three turnovers while shutting the Patriots out into the fourth quarter of the franchise’s second championship.

Edge rusher Derick Hall had two of those sacks and he forced a fumble for one of the takeaways. After the win, Hall said the performance solidified what he believed all along about the group.

“Nobody really believed that we were the best all year long,” Hall said, via the team’s website. “And I feel like we just used this as another opportunity to prove that we are the best. And, you know, the work that we do speaks for itself. We run; we run and hit. We hunt, and we hunt like none other. And I feel like that spoke tonight and showed me the best in the world.”

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy also had a couple of sacks and concurred with Hall by saying “we just proved everybody wrong” if they doubted how good the defense was before one of the best Super Bowl outings in history. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a sack and a pressure that led to Uchenna Nwosu’s pick-six before saying that the team doesn’t have to worry about where it ranks on that list.

“I didn’t really think about it. I know when we’re the best defense this year and that’s all that matters,” Witherspoon said, via a transcript from the NFL.

Next season could be a different story, but the Seahawks won’t have to worry about that for quite some time.