Bijan Robinson apologizes for “insensitive” postgame comment

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has apologized for a comment he made during a postgame interview on Amazon Prime after Thursday night’s game over the Buccaneers.

Robinson used a social media post early Friday morning to address his use of the word “queer” while answering a question about whether he learned his football moves while playing games backyard as a kid.

“Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse,” Robinson wrote on X.com. “I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!”

The Falcons came back to beat the Bucs 29-28 on Thursday night.