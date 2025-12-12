 Skip navigation
Jets, C Josh Myers agree to two-year contract extension

  
Published December 12, 2025 09:14 AM

The Jets are keeping their starting center around.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Josh Myers.

The initial numbers indicate Myers’ deal is worth $11 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Myers signed a one-year deal with the Jets in March after spending his first four seasons with Green Bay. He’s started all 13 games for New York so far in 2025, playing 100 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Myers has started all of his 69 career games played.