Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?
December 12, 2025 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the reality facing the 6-7 Kansas City Chiefs as they get set to take on AFC West rival the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15.
Related Videos
04:18
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
08:59
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
04:03
Broncos searching for ‘signature win’ vs. Packers
06:57
Holley: Patriots ‘love’ being underdogs vs. Bills
19:55
Florio: Bowles ‘now on the hot seat’
16:27
Cousins’ mastery leads Falcons in win over Bucs
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
02:40
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit
01:45
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
03:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
01:24
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
02:55
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams
03:18
NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks
01:51
NFL Week 15 Preview: Panthers vs. Saints
02:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers
04:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Packers vs. Broncos
03:49
NFL Week 15 Preview: Vikings vs. Cowboys
02:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Raiders vs. Eagles
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Cardinals vs. Texans
03:07
NFL Week 15 Preview: Jets vs. Jaguars
03:08
NFL Week 15 Preview: Browns vs. Bears
04:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
04:34
NFL Week 15 Preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
04:59
NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Commanders vs. Giants
04:17
Division leader confidence meter ahead of Week 15
03:48
Game vs. Falcons a ‘big one’ for Buccaneers
08:41
Is ‘father time’ catching up to Kelce?
01:59
Can Shedeur be ‘the guy’ for Browns going forward?
Latest Clips
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
01:52
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
01:36
Holmgren’s efficiency boosting fantasy output
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
01:25
Spurs’ Wembanyama aims for Saturday return vs. OKC
01:25
Steph ‘looking good’ to return Friday for Warriors
04:21
Can Rivers be a ‘spark of hope’ for Colts?
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
