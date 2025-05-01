 Skip navigation
John Elway releases statement after the death of his friend and former agent, Jeff Sperbeck

  
Published April 30, 2025 08:52 PM

Former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck died after falling off a golf cart driven by his friend, business partner and former client, John Elway. Sperbeck was 62.

Elway released a statement Wednesday night.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway wrote. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

Sperbeck was injured Saturday night in La Quinta, California, when he fell out of the passenger seat of a golf cart and hit his head on the asphalt. He was on life support at a Palm Springs hospital until early Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Jeff Sperbeck,” the Sperbeck family said in a statement. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son and friend to many and will be profoundly missed by all. We are grieving this unimaginable loss as a family alongside our dearest friends, the Elway’s, and the many other clients Jeff called friends. We are grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that we have received and ask for privacy for our family at this difficult time.”