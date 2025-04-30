 Skip navigation
Agent Jeff Sperbeck dies after golf-cart accident involving John Elway

  
Published April 30, 2025 04:01 PM

Former NFL agent Jeff Sperbeck has died. He was 62.

Sperbeck suffered a serious injury after falling off a golf cart on Saturday. His friend, business partner, and former client John Elway was driving. Elway called 911 after the accident happened.

Authorities are investigating the accident. The investigation is “purely informational,” report TMZ.com. Elway, Sperbeck, their wives, and Elway’s son were riding on the golf cart when Sperbeck fell from the vehicle and struck his head.

Sperbeck had been on life support until his passing on Wednesday morning.

We extend our condolences to Sperbeck’s friends, family, and colleagues.