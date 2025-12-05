 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert remains limited in Friday’s practice

  
Published December 5, 2025 05:23 PM

Justin Herbert had a second consecutive limited practice after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

The Chargers quarterback is considered day-to-day, and both he and coach Jim Harbaugh have expressed optimism about his availability for this week’s game against the Eagles.

Herbert injured his non-throwing hand on a 1-yard scramble after Jeremy Chinn slammed the quarterback to the ground. He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next play, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

Herbert missed a handful of plays before returning to finish the game with a cast on his left hand, covered by a glove.

The Chargers practiced without tight end Tucker Fisk (ankle) for a second consecutive day, but defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (illness) returned to full participation after missing Thursday’s work.

Running back Omarion Hampton (ankle), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (shoulder), offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III (back) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (shoulder) had full participation Friday after limited work on Thursday.