Quay Walker set to return this weekend for Packers-Bears

The Packers are officially set to get a boost to their defense as they take on the NFC-leading Bears this weekend.

Linebacker Quay Walker is off the injury report and set to play after missing the last two games with a neck injury.

Walker was a limited participant on Wednesday before being upgraded to full for Thursday and Friday. He’s recorded 84 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defensed this year.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee) is also off the injury report after he was upgraded to full on Friday.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), and receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) are all questionable.

Receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), and running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) have all been ruled out.

No one else on the Packers’ 53-man roster has a game status.