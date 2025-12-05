 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Quay Walker set to return this weekend for Packers-Bears

  
Published December 5, 2025 04:52 PM

The Packers are officially set to get a boost to their defense as they take on the NFC-leading Bears this weekend.

Linebacker Quay Walker is off the injury report and set to play after missing the last two games with a neck injury.

Walker was a limited participant on Wednesday before being upgraded to full for Thursday and Friday. He’s recorded 84 total tackles with six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defensed this year.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee) is also off the injury report after he was upgraded to full on Friday.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (groin), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), and receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) are all questionable.

Receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (ankle), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness, defensive lineman Collin Oliver (hamstring), and running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) have all been ruled out.

No one else on the Packers’ 53-man roster has a game status.