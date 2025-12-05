 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson Jr., Woody Marks have no injury designation

  
Published December 5, 2025 04:26 PM

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (chest/shoulder) and running back Woody Marks (ankle) do not have an injury designation for Sunday Night Football.

Both will play against the Chiefs after being upgraded to full participation in Friday’s practice.

Marks played 41 of 76 snaps but rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries. Anderson missed one practice last week with his injuries before playing 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) is questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis.

The Texans ruled out linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm).