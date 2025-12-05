Will Anderson Jr., Woody Marks have no injury designation

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (chest/shoulder) and running back Woody Marks (ankle) do not have an injury designation for Sunday Night Football.

Both will play against the Chiefs after being upgraded to full participation in Friday’s practice.

Marks played 41 of 76 snaps but rushed for 64 yards on 19 carries. Anderson missed one practice last week with his injuries before playing 34 of 54 snaps against the Colts.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) is questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis.

The Texans ruled out linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm).