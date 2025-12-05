Steelers rule out S Kyle Dugger

The Steelers ruled out starting safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The team added Dugger to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant with a hand injury. He remained out of practice on Friday.

The Steelers obtained Dugger in a trade with the Patriots, and he has started all five games since joining the team. Dugger has one interception, four passes defensed and 23 tackles.

Chuck Clark likely starts in Dugger’s stead against the Ravens.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) also will not play this week.

Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) had a second consecutive full practice on Friday and has no injury designation.