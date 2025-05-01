 Skip navigation
Jason Licht: Emeka Egbuka was a “top-10" player on the Buccaneers’ board

  
Published April 30, 2025 08:19 PM

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht has been making the media rounds in the aftermath of the draft. Appearing with Rich Eisen, Licht made a fairly significant disclosure about Tampa Bay’s first-round pick, Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.

“He was super-high on our board,” Licht said of Egbuka, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, top-10 on our board, kind of stood out like a sore thumb.”

The Buccaneers got Egbuka with the 19th overall pick. He gives them short-term insurance as receiver Chris Godwin continues to recover from a serious leg injury, and a long-term replace for Godwin or veteran receiver Mike Evans.

Evans was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft. Godwin arrived in Tampa with a third-round in 2017.