Report: Evan Neal will move from tackle to compete for right guard job

Evan Neal is moving to guard.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that Neal will compete for the right guard job. Greg Van Roten and Aaron Stinnie also are candidates for the position.

Neal’s move is not a surprise given General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this month that Neal was open to moving inside.

The signings of free agents James Hudson III and Stone Forsythe, two backup offensive linemen who will contribute primarily at right tackle behind Jermaine Eluemunor, made Neal’s move a necessity if he wants to save his Giants career.

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Neal’s contract, so he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Neal has not played guard since his freshman season at Alabama in 2019 when he played left guard. He moved to right tackle in 2020 and left tackle in 2021.

Neal has played right tackle with the Giants but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency. He has appeared in 29 games with 27 starts.