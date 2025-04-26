 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants won’t exercise Evan Neal’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 26, 2025 07:42 PM

The Giants won’t be picking up the fifth-year option of General Manager Joe Schoen’s first draft pick.

After this year’s draft came to a close, Schoen announced at a press conference that the team will be declining its 2026 option on offensive lineman Evan Neal’s contract. Neal was the seventh overall pick in 2022.

Neal opened his Giants career as their right tackle and started 13 games as a rookie, but struggled during his second season. That led to booing from Giants fans at home games and it led to Neal lashing out at those fans. He dismissed their jeers because they “flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere” before saying lions don’t concern themselves with the opinions of sheep.

Neal moved to guard in 2024 and started the final seven games of the year, but he is not currently expected to be a starter during the 2025 season.