 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans’ Jawhar Jordan ran for 101 yards in his first NFL game

  
Published December 14, 2025 09:09 PM

Texans running back Jawhar Jordan had spent two seasons on the practice squad without ever getting activated for a regular-season game. Until today.

Jordan was finally active today and made the most of his opportunity, carrying 15 times for 101 yards in the Texans’ win over the Cardinals.

“It’s surreal,” Jordan said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a blessing just being out there with the guys and I’m just thankful. Words can’t describe how I’m feeling, it’s crazy. It’s probably a top day for me.”

The Texans had to go deep into their running back depth chart before giving Jordan a chance. Joe Mixon has been out all season, Nick Chubb was out today, and Woody Marks was injured early in today’s game. That left the Texans down to Jordan and Dare Ogunbowale, and Jordan was the more effective runner of the two, so the Texans kept giving him the ball.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans loved what he saw from Jordan.

“Jawhar did an outstanding job for us,” Ryans said. “He ran the ball very well, efficient, showed the explosiveness, showed the speed that he has and we’ve seen in practice. It just shows whenever your number is called, are you ready for that opportunity. No one knows until you get that moment, and it’s about taking advantage of that moment and not looking back. And I thought Jawhar handled it very well.”

With his stellar play, Jordan ensured his first game on the active roster won’t be his last.