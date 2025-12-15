Texans’ Jawhar Jordan ran for 101 yards in his first NFL game

Texans running back Jawhar Jordan had spent two seasons on the practice squad without ever getting activated for a regular-season game. Until today.

Jordan was finally active today and made the most of his opportunity, carrying 15 times for 101 yards in the Texans’ win over the Cardinals.

“It’s surreal,” Jordan said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a blessing just being out there with the guys and I’m just thankful. Words can’t describe how I’m feeling, it’s crazy. It’s probably a top day for me.”

The Texans had to go deep into their running back depth chart before giving Jordan a chance. Joe Mixon has been out all season, Nick Chubb was out today, and Woody Marks was injured early in today’s game. That left the Texans down to Jordan and Dare Ogunbowale, and Jordan was the more effective runner of the two, so the Texans kept giving him the ball.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans loved what he saw from Jordan.

“Jawhar did an outstanding job for us,” Ryans said. “He ran the ball very well, efficient, showed the explosiveness, showed the speed that he has and we’ve seen in practice. It just shows whenever your number is called, are you ready for that opportunity. No one knows until you get that moment, and it’s about taking advantage of that moment and not looking back. And I thought Jawhar handled it very well.”

With his stellar play, Jordan ensured his first game on the active roster won’t be his last.