 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christan Watson will travel home with Packers after evaluation at local hospital

  
Published December 14, 2025 09:05 PM

While the Packers have likely lost edge rusher Micah Parsons for the rest of the season, they at least got some positive news for their flight home from Denver.

Via multiple reporters, Green Bay noted that receiver Christian Watson will travel back to Green Bay with the team after he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a chest injury during the loss to the Broncos.

Watson exited the game in the third quarter after a Jordan Love deep pass intended for him was intercepted by Pat Surtain II.

Watson has played seven games this season after returning from a torn ACL suffered late in 2024. He entered Week 15 with 25 receptions for 452 yards with five touchdowns, adding three catches for 29 yards on Sunday.