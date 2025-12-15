Christan Watson will travel home with Packers after evaluation at local hospital

While the Packers have likely lost edge rusher Micah Parsons for the rest of the season, they at least got some positive news for their flight home from Denver.

Via multiple reporters, Green Bay noted that receiver Christian Watson will travel back to Green Bay with the team after he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after suffering a chest injury during the loss to the Broncos.

Watson exited the game in the third quarter after a Jordan Love deep pass intended for him was intercepted by Pat Surtain II.

Watson has played seven games this season after returning from a torn ACL suffered late in 2024. He entered Week 15 with 25 receptions for 452 yards with five touchdowns, adding three catches for 29 yards on Sunday.