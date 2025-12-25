Cowboys get Christmas Day victory, defeat Commanders 30-23

The Cowboys have started the 2025 Christmas Day slate with a victory over the Commanders.

Dallas came away with a 30-23 win after controlling the ball and the clock for much of the contest.

Washington kept it close and made things interesting, with Jake Moody hitting a 51-yard field goal just before the two-minute warning to narrow Dallas’ lead to seven points.

But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott connected with receiver George Pickens on third-and-1 for a 21-yard gain to effectively put the contest away.

The Cowboys scored on all four of their first-half possessions, with the first three going for touchdowns. Prescott opened the contest with 6-yard touchdown to Jake Ferguson. Javonte Williams scored a 4-yard TD on a run before Prescott launched an 86-yard touchdown to KaVonte Turpin.

Brandon Aubrey hit a 42-yard field goal late in the half. While he missed from 58 yards in the fourth quarter, he also hit from 52 and 51 yards in the second half.

Dallas was aggressive offensively, going 6-of-6 on fourth down. Prescott converted the final one with a QB sneak on fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter to prevent Washington from getting the ball again.

Prescott finished 19-of-37 for 307 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for times for 24 yards.

Williams had 54 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown, though he exited and did not return with a shoulder injury. Malik Davis had 103 yards on 20 carries.

Pickens caught four passes for 78 yards while CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 46 yards.

Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 105 yards with two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score early in the third quarter.

Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson was 15-of-23 for 198 yards in his first start since 2021, playing in place of the injured Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota.

Now at 7-8-1, the Cowboys will finish their 2025 season with a road contest against the Giants next weekend.

At 4-12, the Commanders will be on the road to face the NFC East champion Eagles in Week 18.