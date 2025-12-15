Sunday Night Football: Cowboys, Vikings tied 17-17 at halftime

The Vikings played the first half as if they have as much on the line as the Cowboys in the first half of Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys, who are fighting for their playoff lives, are tied with the Vikings 17-17 at halftime. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day.

The Vikings have outgained the Cowboys 180 to 169.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor and ran for 1-yard touchdown on a bootleg on fourth down. The Vikings reached the Dallas 11 on their final possession of the half but had to settle for 29-yard Will Reichard field goal and a 17-14 lead with 1:48 remaining until halftime.

The Cowboys tied it on Brandon Aubrey’s 37-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half.

McCarthy’s first pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by blitzing safety Donovan Wilson and McCarthy, in an attempt to knock it down, tipped it to Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The interception gave the Cowboys the ball at the Vikings 35, and they took an early 7-0 lead on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard run.

Williams has not returned since because of a shoulder injury.

Backup running back Malik Davis had the Cowboys’ second touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Aubrey, who earlier had a 6-yard run for a first down on a fake field goal that set up Williams’ touchdown, missed a 51-yard field goal try wide right. That would have broken a 14-14 tie.

Instead, Reichard’s kick gave the Vikings the three-point lead until Aubrey got another chance.

McCarthy is 8-of-13 for 142 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Jordan Addison catching two for 66. Aaron Jones has six carries for 16 yards and three catches for 31 yards. Justin Jefferson has one reception for 12 yards.

Dak Prescott has completed 10 of 18 passes for 120 yards, with CeeDee Lamb catching three for 51. George Pickens has one catch for 10 yards.