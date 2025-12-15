Javonte Williams sidelined with shoulder injury, as Cowboys take 14-7 lead

The Cowboys lead the Vikings 14-7, but they could finish the game without running back Javonte Williams.

Williams injured his shoulder on the Cowboys’ first scoring drive when he scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:23 left in the first quarter. He is questionable to return, and the Cowboys have added padding inside his shoulder pad in an attempt to get him back on the field.

Backup tailback Malik Davis and fullback Hunter Luepke have carried the load since, including a 1-yard touchdown run that put the Cowboys back in front 14-7 only eight seconds into the second quarter.

The Vikings tied the game 7-7, using a short field to go 53 yards in only two plays. J.J. McCarthy hit Aaron Jones for an 18-yard gain before Reddy Steward pulled him down with a horse-collar tackle for another 15 yards. On the next play, McCarthy hit Jalen Nailor for a 20-yard score.