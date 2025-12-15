 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy’s bootleg on fourth down ties game 14-14

  
Published December 14, 2025 09:23 PM

The Vikings were eliminated from the playoff race earlier Sunday. They aren’t playing like it Sunday night.

J.J. McCarthy’s 1-yard run on a bootleg on fourth down has tied the Vikings with the Cowboys 14-14 with 9:28 remaining until halftime.

The touchdown was set up by McCarthy’s 58-yard pass to Jordan Addison to the 4-yard line on third-and-8. Addison was so wide open he should have scored, but he had to wait on the underthrown pass and Caelen Carson caught up to Addison to drag him down.

Two plays later, the Vikings scored on McCarthy’s 3-yard pass to Jordan Jefferson, but the touchdown was nullified by an illegal formation penalty. Finally, three plays after that, McCarthy walked it in.

It reminded Cowboys fans of Peyton Manning’s bootleg at AT&T Stadium in 2013 when the Broncos beat Dallas 51-48.