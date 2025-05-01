Ryan Watts issues a statement after his release: My journey is far from over

Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts injured his neck in the final preseason game against the Lions last summer. The injury originally was called a stinger, but Watts landed on season-ending injured reserve before the start of his first season.

The Steelers released Watts on Monday, announcing that doctors, the Steelers medical team and Watts’ representation agreed it was in Watts’ best interest “to discontinue playing football at this time.”

Watts, 23, released a statement Wednesday.

“I have dedicated my entire life to my dream of playing professional football since I was just 6 years old,” Watts wrote. “Because of the injury I sustained last year, I had to make the heartbreaking decision to step away from the game that I’ve worked so hard for. While this situation is extremely difficult to come to terms with, I remain grateful to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make my NFL dreams come true. Thank you to the Rooney family, General Manager Omar Kahan, coach [Mike] Tomlin, Dr. [David] Okonkwo and his medical staff, and the entire Steeler family for treating me with immense care and respect during this challenging time.

“I remain optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead, and I am still very proud of how far I’ve come. As a competitor, I refuse to let this setback define me. While my current path may be changing, I remain open to new opportunities and possibilities. My passion and determination are stronger than ever, and I trust that with God’s guidance, I will find the strength to embrace whatever comes next. My journey is far from over.”

The Steelers made Watts a sixth-round pick in 2024, and he made 13 tackles in the preseason.