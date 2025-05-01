 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Watts issues a statement after his release: My journey is far from over

  
Published April 30, 2025 09:11 PM

Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts injured his neck in the final preseason game against the Lions last summer. The injury originally was called a stinger, but Watts landed on season-ending injured reserve before the start of his first season.

The Steelers released Watts on Monday, announcing that doctors, the Steelers medical team and Watts’ representation agreed it was in Watts’ best interest “to discontinue playing football at this time.”

Watts, 23, released a statement Wednesday.

“I have dedicated my entire life to my dream of playing professional football since I was just 6 years old,” Watts wrote. “Because of the injury I sustained last year, I had to make the heartbreaking decision to step away from the game that I’ve worked so hard for. While this situation is extremely difficult to come to terms with, I remain grateful to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make my NFL dreams come true. Thank you to the Rooney family, General Manager Omar Kahan, coach [Mike] Tomlin, Dr. [David] Okonkwo and his medical staff, and the entire Steeler family for treating me with immense care and respect during this challenging time.

“I remain optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead, and I am still very proud of how far I’ve come. As a competitor, I refuse to let this setback define me. While my current path may be changing, I remain open to new opportunities and possibilities. My passion and determination are stronger than ever, and I trust that with God’s guidance, I will find the strength to embrace whatever comes next. My journey is far from over.”

The Steelers made Watts a sixth-round pick in 2024, and he made 13 tackles in the preseason.