nbc_pft_matthewstafford_241023.jpg
Should Rams consider trading Stafford?
nbc_pft_analytics_241023.jpg
Chiefs are 'analytics breaker' because of Mahomes
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
2024 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, rumors and updates

  
Published October 23, 2024 08:11 AM

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, and PFT has you covered with news and analysis of every trade, potential trade, rumor of a trade and trade that won’t be happening.

Here’s what’s happening on the NFL trade front:

The Chiefs and Titans are finalizing a trade that would send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City.

The Rams are reportedly eager enough to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they’re willing to eat some of his salary to do it.

If the Rams are looking at trading Kupp, could Matthew Stafford be on the way out as well?

Saints running back Alvin Kamara got a new contract and seemed to shut the door on trade talks.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles doesn’t expect to trade for a wide receiver despite the injuries suffered by Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

The Lions may need to trade for a pass rusher.

The 49ers will look at everything to fill their needs at wide receiver.

Panthers coach Dave Canales won’t say whether his team would consider trading second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

Amari Cooper made an immediate impact after he was traded to the Bills.

Davante Adams believes the Jets’ offense is close to breaking out after he was brought in.

The Jets are shopping wide receiver Mike Williams.