Titans trade Ernest Jones to Seahawks for Jerome Baker, fourth-round pick

The Titans have made another trade.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are sending linebacker Ernest Jones to the Seahawks. Linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick will be headed back to Tennessee.

Jones and a sixth-round pick were traded from the Rams to the Titans for a fifth-round pick before the start of the season. He has started five of the team’s six games this season and has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

Baker signed with the Seahawks this year after spending six seasons in Miami. He has started all five games he’s played and has 30 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed

The report comes hours after word broke that the Titans are finalizing a trade that will send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the two moves signal a shift in the team’s intentions after a 1-5 start to the 2024 season.