Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Titans trade Ernest Jones to Seahawks for Jerome Baker, fourth-round pick

  
Published October 23, 2024 12:39 PM

The Titans have made another trade.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are sending linebacker Ernest Jones to the Seahawks. Linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick will be headed back to Tennessee.

Jones and a sixth-round pick were traded from the Rams to the Titans for a fifth-round pick before the start of the season. He has started five of the team’s six games this season and has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

Baker signed with the Seahawks this year after spending six seasons in Miami. He has started all five games he’s played and has 30 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed

The report comes hours after word broke that the Titans are finalizing a trade that will send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the two moves signal a shift in the team’s intentions after a 1-5 start to the 2024 season.