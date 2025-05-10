 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter will start working on defense next week

  
Published May 10, 2025 05:20 PM

Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter’s first NFL practices have focused on offense, but that will change in the near future.

Hunter has been doing work with wide receivers at this weekend’s rookie minicamp and coach Liam Coen told reporters on Saturday that his cornerback training will begin in earnest next week. Coen said that Hunter has “been able to dive in and learn some of our three-deep coverages” already and that the team thought it was best to limit him to one side of the ball in his initial practice work.

“We just kind of ended up making a decision that, from yesterday to today, we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday. Get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball and next week he’ll start to roll on defense,” Coen said.

Coen called Hunter a “football-smart guy” and that “now it’s just about putting in that time, that extra time that he’s going to have to do in order to be successful, to play even one side of the ball at this level. For his part, Hunter said that nothing about the dual tracks has been too taxing at this point.

“You just gotta get used to it,” Hunter said. “It’s just a lot of different types of calls, but, other than that, the defense is pretty easy. You’ve just got to get used to the offense.”

The Jaguars made a big swing to get Hunter with the second overall pick and ensuring they maximize their return will be a major focus of the rest of their offseason.