Chatter increases of Mike Tomlin possibly making a detour to TV

  
Published January 4, 2026 09:02 PM

As the Steelers try to secure the AFC North title in the final game of the 2025 regular season, many are wondering whether it will be coach Mike Tomlin’s final game after 19 years with the Steelers.

No one expects the Steelers to fire Tomlin, especially after yet another non-losing season.

But here’s the question that has been getting louder and louder in league circles as December has turned to January. Will Tomlin choose to step down?

There’s been plenty of chatter about Tomlin taking a TV job. And there’s also plenty of chatter about Tomlin possibly having something lined up already, if he decides to take it.

Whether it’s tonight or at some point during the postseason, Tomlin could be doing what his Pittsburgh predecessor Bill Cowher did, stepping down as coach before stepping into a broadcasting job.

Ultimately, it’s a decision Tomlin has to make. Once the Pittsburgh season ends, the clock will start ticking on whatever comes next.