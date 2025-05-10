Sean Payton: Dre Greenlaw is “on schedule” to fully participate in training camp

Draft weekend ended with a report that linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s first season with the Broncos may be over before it started with a quadriceps injury. That sparked a flurry of reports (including ours) that Greenlaw would be good to go for training camp.

On Saturday, Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed that Greenlaw is on track for the start of camp.

“He’s on schedule,” Payton said, via Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “And I saw the early reports. You don’t know how tempted I get sometimes, but I had to show great restraint.”

Payton added that Greenlaw will be a “full participant in training camp.”

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in free agency, after six years with the 49ers. He was limited to two games in 2024 after tearing an Achilles tendon during Super Bowl LVIII.