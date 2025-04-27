Report: Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw tore a quadriceps while working out

One of the Broncos’ key free agent signees won’t see the field for a while.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore a quadriceps while working out. The injury could force him to miss a substantial portion of the 2025 season, per Chan.

It is unknown whether Greenlaw will require surgery to repair it.

The Broncos declined comment to Chan.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII to end the 2023 season and missed most of last season before a brief return. He played only Weeks 14-15 before knee and calf soreness related to his Achilles ended his season.

Greenlaw, who turns 28 next month, made nine tackles last season.

He spent six seasons with the 49ers before becoming a free agent. General Manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan flew to Texas to meet with Greenlaw after he had committed to the Broncos, but Greenlaw still signed a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million.