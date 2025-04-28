 Skip navigation
Source: Dre Greenlaw will be ready to go in eight weeks

  
Published April 27, 2025 08:07 PM

The reports of the demise of Dre Greenlaw’s season have been greatly exaggerated.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Greenlaw will be ready to go in eight weeks.

As another source explained it, Green did not suffered a torn quadriceps. It’s only a strain.

However it plays out, he’ll be ready to go for the start of training camp.

That’s great news for him, and for the Broncos. He was one of Denver’s big-ticket free-agent signings in March, after spending the first six seasons of his career with the 49ers.