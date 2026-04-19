Bills’ DeWayne Carter says Achilles recovery is on track, will be cleared by training camp

Bills defensive lineman DeWayne Carter says there’s no doubt he’ll be good to go for training camp.

Carter said on the Centered on Buffalo podcast that recovery from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2025 season has gone well and he feels ready to return.

“I’m eight months post-op now, so I feel strong,” Carter said.

Asked if he’ll be ready for training camp, Carter answered, “Yeah, yep, I’ll be ready to go.”

Carter, a third-round pick in 2024, indicated that he thinks the defense being installed by new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard may be better for a defensive lineman with his versatility, with the ability to play tackle or end.

“I think with that 3-4 element that we have now it’s going to be interesting to see,” Carter said. “Learn every spot and we’ll figure out where to go from there.”