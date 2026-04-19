75,824 pack Mile High Stadium for MLS game

Three weeks ago, more than 63,000 fans showed up at Mile High Stadium for the debut of the Denver Summit of the NWSL. On Saturday, the local MLS team pushed that bar even higher.

A total of 75,824 attended the match between the Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami at the home of the Denver Broncos. It’s the second-biggest crowd in MLS history, and the third time in the last two months that attendance for an MLS game topped 70,000.

The record was set three years ago at the Rose Bowl, when 82,110 watched a match between the L.A. Galaxy and LAFC.

Mile High Stadium has a capacity of 76,125 for Broncos games.

Four of the ten most attended games in MLS history featured Inter Miami as the visitor, since Lionel Messi joined the team.

And it underscores the power of soccer in the U.S. With the NFL trying its damnedest to globalize, the most popular sport in the world continues to make more and more progress on pro football’s home turf.