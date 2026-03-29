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More than 63,000 fans pack Broncos’ stadium for first NWSL game

  
Published March 29, 2026 04:13 PM

As the NFL keeps trying to spread internationally, the most popular international sport continues to spread in America.

Via Alex Silverman of Sports Business Journal, more than 63,000 fans packed Mile High Stadium, home of the Broncos, for the first match of the NWSL’s Denver Summit.

The Saturday contest with the Washington Spirit ended in a 0-0 draw.

The attendance set a record for the National Women’s Soccer League. The prior mark was set last year, when Bay FC drew more than 40,000 to Oracle Park in San Francisco.

“It’s a surreal feeling to walk into the stadium to see this crowd, this excitement, the enthusiasm just coming through the parking lot,” Summit FC owner Rob Cohen told Silverman. “Even trying to get to the building today was just eye-opening. I came quite early, and they were out in the parking lots, partying, having a great time, which is what you want to see.”

The Summit will play two home games at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. It will then move to a temporary venue as it commences construction on a permanent home.

Based on Saturday’s attendance, the Summit shouldn’t have a hard time selling tickets in and around Denver.