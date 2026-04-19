 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_260417.jpg
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsuniforms_260417.jpg
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
nbc_pft_devonachane_260417.jpg
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
nbc_pft_lawrencedeal_260417.jpg
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants now have two picks in the top ten, again

  
Published April 18, 2026 09:11 PM

Once the Dexter Lawrence trade is finalized, the Giants will have two picks in the top 10 of the NFL draft.

Again.

They have the No. 5 pick, which they earned the old-fashioned way: By being the fifth-worst team in the league last season. They’ll now inherit the Bengals’ pick, No. 10 overall.

That happened four years ago, when the Giants had their own pick (No. 5) plus the Chicago pick acquired when the Bears traded up in 2021 to get quarterback Justin Fields.

Last time around, it didn’t go very well. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick, has performed well enough to have his fifth-year option exercised. The presence of Brian Burns and the selection of Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in 2025 clouds Thibodeaux’s future with the team.

Offensive lineman Evan Neal, taken with the seventh overall pick, has not panned out. He re-signed a one-year deal for the minimum salary after his four-year rookie deal expired.

This time around, Joe Schoen is still the G.M. But John Harbaugh is the head coach. They’ll need to nail at least one, and ideally both, of the selections. Pick the right guys, and then develop them the right way.

The fact that the deal was done five days before the draft becomes a complicating factor for the Giants. The teams picking behind the Giants will try to speculate on the player they want at No. 10. If a team guesses right and leapfrogs the Giants to the ninth spot (currently held by the Chiefs), the Giants will lose the player they may be coveting.

That’s why the best outcome would have been to keep the deal with the Bengals quiet until the pick was on the clock.

The Giants surely won’t admit to the world that they lost the guy they wanted, if someone jumps them in the pecking order and takes their guy at No. 9. Still, if it happens, they’ll know.

It’s possible, frankly, that the Giants have enough guys they want to take whoever is left after the first nine picks are made. If there are 10 players they’d be happy to have, they’re now guaranteed to get two of them.