Dillon Gabriel’s reaction to the drafting of Shedeur Sanders? “I love it”

On the second day of the draft, the Browns unexpectedly selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel with pick No. 94. Fifty spots later, they unexpectedly added another player at his position.

What does Gabriel think about the addition of Shedeur Sanders?

“Yeah, I love it,” Gabriel told reporters on Saturday, via quotes distributed by the team. “You know, I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another. But also, it’s not just us two in the room. At least for right now [during rookie minicamp] is, but, you know, going into the year, Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco] and even Deshaun [Watson], just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another.”

With Watson injured, Gabriel finds himself in an eventual four-man competition.

“It’s not new to me,” Gabriel said. “I’ve done it at every stop, and I’ve done it at every level. So, thank goodness for that and great preparation in that. But also know that, you know, my competition is yesterday. How can I be better than I was yesterday? So that’s what I’m focused on and continue to create an environment that you want to be a part of and that’s all you can do.”

Gabriel started 63 games at the college level. And he plans to prepare as if he’ll be the starter in Cleveland.

“I only know one way to prepare,” Gabriel said. “I only know one way to work, and that is as the starter. You know, I’ve played a bunch of ball and have a lot of experience, so I’m going to use that to my advantage. . . . I’ve got to continue to dominate the moment and have great practices.”

He acknowledged that whether he’ll be the starter in Cleveland is “a question for down the road.”

Other questions for the Browns include whether they’ll take Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders to training camp and the preseason. With only so many quality reps to go around, the Browns could thin the herd, moving one or more of the four and adding a more traditional camp arm who’ll get the limited opportunities that go to the fourth-stringer.

For now, there’s no clear-cut starter. It will be for the four contenders to show what they can do. Things will get interesting if one of them doesn’t clearly stand out from the rest.