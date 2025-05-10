Shedeur Sanders has no plans to try to buy No. 2 from DeAndre Carter

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose No. 2 in Colorado was retired in his honor, won’t be wearing No. 2 in Cleveland. And he says he won’t be trying to purchase the jersey from the player to whom it has been issued — receiver DeAndre Carter.

“I’m not trying to buy anything,” a laughing Sanders told reporters on Saturday. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”

Sanders instead will wear No. 12. He was asked how he settled on that number.

“Why I took number 12?” Sanders said. “It was the best available number for me. That’s it.”

Sanders didn’t say he was wearing No. 12 in honor of his friend and mentor, Tom Brady. Earlier this week, the Raiders minority owner addressed Sanders’s draft-weekend free fall by stuttering and stammering and saying Brady wasn’t part of the evaluation of Sanders.

Which pretty much no one believes. Including Brady, based on the way he delivered the denial.