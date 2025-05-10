 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders has no plans to try to buy No. 2 from DeAndre Carter

  
Published May 10, 2025 02:22 PM

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose No. 2 in Colorado was retired in his honor, won’t be wearing No. 2 in Cleveland. And he says he won’t be trying to purchase the jersey from the player to whom it has been issued — receiver DeAndre Carter.

I’m not trying to buy anything,” a laughing Sanders told reporters on Saturday. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”

Sanders instead will wear No. 12. He was asked how he settled on that number.

“Why I took number 12?” Sanders said. “It was the best available number for me. That’s it.”

Sanders didn’t say he was wearing No. 12 in honor of his friend and mentor, Tom Brady. Earlier this week, the Raiders minority owner addressed Sanders’s draft-weekend free fall by stuttering and stammering and saying Brady wasn’t part of the evaluation of Sanders.

Which pretty much no one believes. Including Brady, based on the way he delivered the denial.