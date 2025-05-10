Shedeur Sanders: I’m here to prove myself right, not to prove others wrong

Shedeur Sanders’s long wait to be drafted was a major storyline of this year’s draft, but it’s no longer the story Sanders wants to tell.

The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round and he began his on-field work with the team at this weekend’s rookie minicamp. He also spoke to the media at a press conference and recounted the advice he got from Tom Brady after Cleveland called his name.

Sanders said Brady reminded him that he was also a late-round pick, but that “we’re here now, so none of that stuff matters.” Sanders continued that theme by saying that he isn’t drawing motivation from the chance to pay back the teams that passed on him or think he’s going to fail in the NFL.

“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, it’s to prove myself right and I fully have self-belief, you know, and what those people say, that’s just their opinion,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me.”

The Browns have Sanders competing with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, so he will have to prove himself to be the best choice in order to get on the field early in his career. Sanders said it will be on him to “be my best self at all times” as he tries to move to the top of the depth chart in Cleveland.