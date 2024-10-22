Report: Rams have indicated willingness to pay some of Cooper Kupp’s salary in trade

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be back in the team’s lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Vikings, but Kupp may not be in their lineup for too much longer.

TheAthletic.com reports that the Rams have spoken to multiple teams about trading Kupp, who has been out since Week Two with an ankle injury. Per the report, the Rams are looking for a second-round pick in return for the wideout and that they are open to pay some of Kupp’s remaining salary for the 2024 season as part of the deal.

A report last week said teams have been calling the Rams about dealing Kupp, so this update suggests that a deal could come together ahead of the trade deadline.

Kupp has a $15 million base salary this season, so he’s still due more than $9 million this year. He is under contract through 2026 with $5 million in guaranteed salary for the 2025 season.