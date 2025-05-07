Report: George Pickens isn’t looking for contract extension now, wants to show he’s a top guy

Wide receiver George Pickens is on his way to Dallas for the final year of his rookie contract and it doesn’t sound like extension talks are on his mind ahead of his fresh start with the Cowboys.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports that Pickens is not “looking to do one” upon his arrival and that he wants “to show he’s a top guy this year” before turning his attention to contract talks.

If Pickens is able to pull that off, his next contract will almost certainly be larger than anything he would get if he pushed to get a deal done at this point. If the Cowboys passed on using the franchise tag, it would also set him up to hear from multiple teams in free agency and a bidding war would likely be in his best financial interests.

The Cowboys still have to sign Micah Parsons and guard Tyler Smith is eligible for an extension, so they have plenty on their plate before adding a decision about how to move forward with Pickens to the mix. It appears they’ll have the space to take care of that, but Pickens’s next contract will be looming over everything that happens on the field this season.