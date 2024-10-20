Report: Rams have been getting calls about Cooper Kupp

At 1-4, the Rams are off to their worst start under coach Sean McVay. With a loss on Sunday against the Raiders, the Rams would sink to their worst six-game record since 2011, when they began 0-6 on their way to 2-14.

If the losses continue, the Rams possibly will be moving on from Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the calls have already begun, sparked by the recent frenzy that resulted in the Raiders trading Davante Adams and the Browns sending Amari Cooper to the Bills.

Kupp has played in only two games this season. He had 14 catches for 110 yards in a Week 1 overtime loss to the Lions. He suffered an ankle injury during a Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. He hasn’t played since.

Injuries in 2022 and 2023 kept him from getting to 1,000 receiving yards in either season. The high point came in 2021, when Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

So if the formerly eff-them-picks Rams would like to build for the future, now is the time to do it. Especially with Puka Nacua and other capable young receivers on the roster.

The deeper question for the Rams is whether it’s time to explore trading the man who throws the ball to Kupp. If quarterback Matthew Stafford is in his final season with the Rams (and he quite possibly is), he might welcome if not want a chance to play for a contender.

With three weekends of football remaining until the trade deadline, all it takes is one injury to a starter for a potential playoff team to open up a market for Stafford. When it comes to Kupp, enough contenders are interested in upgrading to create interest in him.

It all comes down to whether the Rams are ready to move on. And that comes down to upcoming games against the Raiders, Vikings, and Seahawks.

Kupp is signed through 2026. He’s due to make $20 million in 2025, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed. He also has $19.85 million in salary and bonuses due in 2026.

As the current receiver market goes, that’s not a bad deal. The question is whether the 31-year-old Kupp can make a major impact with a new team, especially if he has to adjust on the fly to new city, new coach, new quarterback, new everything.